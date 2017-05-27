Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

read more 16/03/2017 03:02:00
26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

read more 16/03/2017 03:30:00
How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

read more 16/03/2017 03:46:00
This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

read more 16/03/2017 03:47:00
BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

read more 16/03/2017 04:08:00
Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

read more 16/03/2017 02:25:00


Girl, 7, heartbroken over stepmother's death in Manchester

  • Hero aunt Kelly Brewster, 32, died shielding her niece from Monday's blast
  • Her stepdaughter Phoebe was left devastated by the tragedy, her father said
  • Ian Winslow said Phoebe had kissed a TV screen when Kelly's face flashed up 
  • He had put down a deposit on a house the day Kelly died in the atrocity 

By Dave Burke For Mailonline

Published: 19:44 BST, 26 May 2017 | Updated: 13:31 BST, 27 May 2017

A seven-year-old girl kissed the TV screen when a picture of her stepmother, who was killed in the Manchester suicide attack, appeared, her heartbroken father revealed.

Hero aunt Kelly Brewster, 32, died after shielding her niece from the blast in the foyer of the Manchester Arena, where terrorist Salman Abedi massacred 22 innocent people.

Her partner Ian Winslow said his daughter Phoebe is devastated by her stepmother's death.

Kelly Brewster, pictured with partner Ian Winslow, died shielding her niece from Monday's deadly blast

Kelly Brewster, pictured with partner Ian Winslow, died shielding her niece from Monday's deadly blast

Kelly's stepdaughter Phoebe has been left heartbroken by the tragedy, said distraught partner Ian

Kelly's stepdaughter Phoebe has been left heartbroken by the tragedy, said distraught partner Ian

Ian, from Sheffield in South Yorkshire, said he and Kelly were trying for a baby, and the day his partner died he had put the deposit down on a house.

Describing Phoebe's reaction after being told of Kelly's death, Ian, 36, said: 'They were so close. When I told her, Kelly’s picture came up on the TV and she went over and kissed the screen. She’s heartbroken.'

He stated: 'I just want to hold Kelly and kiss her again. I miss her so much.

'We had all of these amazing plans together, and now all that has gone. I can’t believe it.'

Ian said the last time he heard from his sweetheart was in a text message at about 8pm on Monday, when she said ‘love you’. 

Kelly had gone to the Ariana Grande concert with her sister Claire, 33, and her niece Hollie, 12, and was 'really excited'

Kelly had gone to the Ariana Grande concert with her sister Claire, 33, and her niece Hollie, 12, and was 'really excited'

Kelly had gone to the Ariana Grande concert with her sister Claire, 33, and her niece Hollie, 12, and was 'really excited'.

And he said his partner was 'the happiest she has ever been' about the move to her 'dream house'.

Fearing the worst following the explosion Ian, along with Kelly’s parents and other relatives, rushed to Manchester to try and search for the three of them.

Claire and Hollie had gone to a separate hospital from Kelly, and Ian and the rest of the family were sent to the Etihad Stadium - which had been set up as a information centre for missing persons.

Ian said: 'They said there was two adults and two children alive that were being treated and had not been identified yet so we were desperately hoping that one of the adults would be Kelly.

'But this went down to one adult and then they said it wasn’t Kelly - we were then told that she had passed away.

'We were all shocked. Myself, Kelly’s parents Kim and Kevin, everyone is absolutely devastated.'

Mortgage broker Ian told how they met through mutual friends at Kelly’s 30th birthday party two-and-a-half years ago.

Ian said: 'I knew she was the one for me. She was a beautiful, kind person who loved life in general and in particular loved music and travelling.'

Tributes have been left in the heart of Manchester to the 22 killed by suicide bomber Salman Abedi

Tributes have been left in the heart of Manchester to the 22 killed by suicide bomber Salman Abedi

He told how they had gone to Disneyland Paris, along with Phoebe, in February and they were all set for two more holidays to Tenerife and Salou later this year.

Ian said Kelly Loved One Direction, Justin Timberlake and her favourite film was Dirty Dancing.

Ian believes the authorities should take a more hardline approach to terror suspects and added: 'These people are monsters to target innocent children and adults at a concert.

'You shouldn’t feel scared going to pop concerts or anywhere. Nobody expected this to happen but the person who did it was known to the authorities and they should take more robust action.'

But he agreed that communities should 'stand together' and not let extremists divide us.

Ian also paid tribute to the emergency services for their response and members of the public for their support.

He said: 'We have been overwhelmed by the messages of support. It is really heart warming.'

