Manchester bombing: Saffie Roussos's mother will be okay

By Chris Brooke and Liz Hull for MailOnline

Published: 22:41 BST, 26 May 2017 | Updated: 13:16 BST, 27 May 2017

Saffie Roussos, eight, died in the Manchester terror attack

The seriously injured mother and sister of the Manchester bombing's youngest victim 'are going to be okay,' a family friend revealed yesterday.

Saffie Roussos, eight, died at the scene when the rucksack bomb exploded as she was leaving the concert with her mother Lisa, 48, and half-sister Ashlee Bromwich, 25.

The 'adorable' little girl is one of the UK's youngest-ever terror victims and her family is yet to reveal if Mrs Roussos knows about her death.

A massive display of floral bouquets, balloons and flowers has been left outside the fish and chip shop in Leyland, Lancashire, run by Mrs Roussos's husband Andrew, 43.

Well-wishers have been desperately hoping the girl's mother and sister survive the serious shrapnel injuries they suffered and have been waiting anxiously for news.

Yesterday a close family friend who has been in contact with Mr Roussos told the Mail both would pull through.

He said: 'They are going to be okay. They are safe. They are going to come through this physically and they will be okay.

'That's what Andrew is telling his close friends. All other details are private.'

The friend could not confirm that Mrs Roussos had been informed of Saffie's death.

However, the mother is understood to have undergone two operations.

She is being treated in a separate hospital to Ashlee and no further details of her condition are available.

Following news of the tragedy an aunt of the girl said: 'Saffie was such a bubbly little girl. She was really pretty, absolutely adorable. I'm just numb inside. She had everything to live for, and its been taken away from her.

'And for what reason? Her parents are normal, respectable, people who have worked hard all their lives, all for some evil scum to wipe out their family.

'Why would you target innocent children? Why would you target a concert when you know young people and children are going to be there?'

On Thursday night crowds gathered in Leyland to pay tribute to Saffie and Georgina Callander, 18, who lives in a nearby village and also died in the blast.

More than 1,000 people gathered in a park to hear Georgina's mother Leslie Callander tell them: 'All your thoughts and well wishes are appreciated. Our beautiful daughter will be looking down with her usual big smile.'

The Mayor of South Ribble, Mike Titherington, said in times of tragedy like this people want to show 'support and solidarity.'

'We want to do something and sometimes we don't know exactly what to do.

'If we could heal the heartache, we would. If we could turn back the clock, so that it never happened, we would, but we can't.

'What we can do - and whatever we do will seem inadequate - but what we can do is come together like this as a community and strengthen our bonds, unite in our defiance of evil and strengthen our determination in the values we hold dear: tolerance, respect, human dignity and compassion.'