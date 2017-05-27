Manchester bombing: Saffie Roussos's mother will be okay

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

read more 16/03/2017 03:02:00
26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

read more 16/03/2017 03:30:00
How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

read more 16/03/2017 03:46:00
This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

read more 16/03/2017 03:47:00
BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

read more 16/03/2017 04:08:00
Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

read more 16/03/2017 02:25:00


Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

read more 28/03/2017 04:07:00
Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

read more 15/03/2017 05:03:00
Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

read more 15/03/2017 04:59:00
Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She’s reminding every one of us that she’s as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

read more 15/03/2017 04:56:00

Manchester bombing: Saffie Roussos's mother will be okay

  • Saffie Roussos, eight, died at scene when bomb exploded at Manchester Arena
  • Saffie's mother and sister suffered serious shrapnel injuries in the terror attack
  • Flowers were left outside the fish and chip shop, in Leyland, run by her father 
  • Friend could not confirm that Mrs Roussos had been informed of Saffie's death 

By Chris Brooke and Liz Hull for MailOnline

Published: 22:41 BST, 26 May 2017 | Updated: 13:16 BST, 27 May 2017

Saffie Roussos, eight, died in the Manchester terror attack

The seriously injured mother and sister of the Manchester bombing's youngest victim 'are going to be okay,' a family friend revealed yesterday.

Saffie Roussos, eight, died at the scene when the rucksack bomb exploded as she was leaving the concert with her mother Lisa, 48, and half-sister Ashlee Bromwich, 25.

The 'adorable' little girl is one of the UK's youngest-ever terror victims and her family is yet to reveal if Mrs Roussos knows about her death.

A massive display of floral bouquets, balloons and flowers has been left outside the fish and chip shop in Leyland, Lancashire, run by Mrs Roussos's husband Andrew, 43.

Well-wishers have been desperately hoping the girl's mother and sister survive the serious shrapnel injuries they suffered and have been waiting anxiously for news.

Yesterday a close family friend who has been in contact with Mr Roussos told the Mail both would pull through.

He said: 'They are going to be okay. They are safe. They are going to come through this physically and they will be okay.

'That's what Andrew is telling his close friends. All other details are private.'

The friend could not confirm that Mrs Roussos had been informed of Saffie's death.

However, the mother is understood to have undergone two operations.

Well-wishers have been desperately hoping  Saffie's mother and sister survive the serious shrapnel injuries they suffered

Flowers have been left outside the fish and chip shop (pictured) in Leyland, Lancashire, run by Mrs Roussos's husband Andrew, 43

She is being treated in a separate hospital to Ashlee and no further details of her condition are available.

Following news of the tragedy an aunt of the girl said: 'Saffie was such a bubbly little girl. She was really pretty, absolutely adorable. I'm just numb inside. She had everything to live for, and its been taken away from her.

'And for what reason? Her parents are normal, respectable, people who have worked hard all their lives, all for some evil scum to wipe out their family. 

'Why would you target innocent children? Why would you target a concert when you know young people and children are going to be there?'

On Thursday night crowds gathered in Leyland to pay tribute to Saffie and Georgina Callander, 18, who lives in a nearby village and also died in the blast.

More than 1,000 people gathered in a park to hear Georgina's mother Leslie Callander tell them: 'All your thoughts and well wishes are appreciated. Our beautiful daughter will be looking down with her usual big smile.'

The Mayor of South Ribble, Mike Titherington, said in times of tragedy like this people want to show 'support and solidarity.'

Saffie she was leaving the concert with her mother Lisa, 48, and half-sister Ashlee Bromwich, 25, when the bomb went off. Pictured: Flowers left at St Ann's Square in Manchester to remember the victims

Saffie's mother Lisa is understood to have undergone two operations. She is being treated in a separate hospital to sister Ashlee. Pictured: 

'We want to do something and sometimes we don't know exactly what to do.

'If we could heal the heartache, we would. If we could turn back the clock, so that it never happened, we would, but we can't.

'What we can do - and whatever we do will seem inadequate - but what we can do is come together like this as a community and strengthen our bonds, unite in our defiance of evil and strengthen our determination in the values we hold dear: tolerance, respect, human dignity and compassion.'

