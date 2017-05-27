Marco Silva appointed new Watford manager

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

read more 16/03/2017 03:02:00
26 payment options for DSTV

26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

read more 16/03/2017 03:30:00
How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

read more 16/03/2017 03:46:00
This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

read more 16/03/2017 03:47:00
BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

read more 16/03/2017 04:08:00
Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

read more 16/03/2017 02:25:00


Worth Reading

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

read more 28/03/2017 04:07:00
Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

read more 15/03/2017 05:03:00
Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

read more 15/03/2017 04:59:00
Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She’s reminding every one of us that she’s as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

read more 15/03/2017 04:56:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | Sports | Football |

Marco Silva appointed new Watford manager

  • Watford have replaced Walter Mazzarri with former Hull boss Marco Silva
  • Silva moved to the Premier League in January and earned praise for his work
  • The manager has previously worked at Sporting Lisbon and Olympiacos 
  • The Portuguese has penned a two-year deal at Vicarage Road 

By Glen Williams For Mailonline

Published: 14:06 BST, 27 May 2017 | Updated: 14:37 BST, 27 May 2017

Watford have confirmed the appointment of Marco Silva as their new manager on a two-year contract.

Silva, who left his position at Hull earlier this week, will replace Walter Mazzarri after earning praise for his work with since moving to the Premier League in January.

The Portuguese had been in discussions over a move back to his home country and the head coach role at Porto but those negotiations stalled. 

Watford have confirmed the appointment of Marco Silva as the club's new manager
Watford have confirmed the appointment of Marco Silva as the club's new manager

Watford have confirmed the appointment of Marco Silva as the club's new manager

Silva left Hull earlier this week after failing to keep them from relegation to the Championship 
Silva left Hull earlier this week after failing to keep them from relegation to the Championship 

Silva left Hull earlier this week after failing to keep them from relegation to the Championship 

The Portuguese, who spent just 139 days in charge of Hull, opted not to continue at the KCOM Stadium, despite the club confirming they had given him the opportunity to continue as boss ahead of next season.

Silva was drafted in by Hull to replace Mike Phelan in an effort to keep the Tigers in the top flight. But after a promising start he was unable to prevent the club's drop to the second tier.

Silva has enjoyed success in his native Portugal, winning the Potuguese Cup with Sporting Lisbon in 2014, as well as in Greece where he won the title with Olympiacos.

Watford confirmed Walter Mazzarri would leave the club before the end of the season
Watford confirmed Walter Mazzarri would leave the club before the end of the season

Watford confirmed Walter Mazzarri would leave the club before the end of the season

Hornets chairman and CEO Scott Duxbury said: 'Marco was one of the most sought after Head Coaches in the Premier League.

'His pedigree and promise speaks for itself with his achievements in top divisions elsewhere across Europe, as well as his work at Hull City last season.' 

'We are delighted to have secured his services and to be welcoming a Head Coach of his profile and potential.' 

Silva has enjoyed success in Europe, winning the Portuguese Cup with Sporting Lisbon
Silva has enjoyed success in Europe, winning the Portuguese Cup with Sporting Lisbon

Silva has enjoyed success in Europe, winning the Portuguese Cup with Sporting Lisbon

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 Football 27/05/2017 08:34:00 Thierry Henry speaks at Welsh FA coaching conference

Thierry Henry speaks at Welsh FA coaching conference

Saturday sees a repeat of the 2002 FA Cup final between Arsenal and ChelseaBut ex-Gunner Thierry Henry's focus was elsewhere on Friday and SaturdayHenry spoke

0 Football 27/05/2017 08:34:00 Chelsea man Antonio Conte to smoke cigar if he wins FA Cup

Chelsea man Antonio Conte to smoke cigar if he wins FA Cup

Antonio Conte will bring out the cigars... only if Chelsea beat Arsenal in the final So far Conte's celebration have only gone as far as 'cheers'

0 Football 27/05/2017 08:41:00 Arsenal's Per Mertesacker: I've never played a back three

Arsenal's Per Mertesacker: I've never played a back three

Arsenal news: All the latest from the Emirates Per Mertesacker, 32, played his first game of 2016-17 in the win over EvertonThe Arsenal captain has been

Most Watched Videos

View all posts

Most Read News

View all posts

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 26/01/2017 05:05:00 4 Brothers Season 1

4 Brothers Season 1

This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:27:00 My Wedding My Tears

My Wedding My Tears

Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A man leave his fiancee at the altar and no one hear from him again. Years later he

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:30:00 My Sister My World 2

My Sister My World 2

Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:08:00 In Bed With My Sister 1

In Bed With My Sister 1

Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies The secrets of Mr Ozor, an Occult man, has been revealed through the wife but she has to

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:48:00 Under My Roof 2

Under My Roof 2

Starring; Angela Okorie    

0 Movies 24/08/2016 08:14:00 Girls At War Season 1

Girls At War Season 1

This highly comical movie encapsulates a very gripping family drama laced with a beautiful suspense.In this movie,an enormous family complication has interestingly found its way