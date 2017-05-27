Trailblazing female football manager resigns

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

read more 16/03/2017 03:02:00
26 payment options for DSTV

26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

read more 16/03/2017 03:30:00
How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

read more 16/03/2017 03:46:00
This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

read more 16/03/2017 03:47:00
BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

read more 16/03/2017 04:08:00
Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

read more 16/03/2017 02:25:00


Worth Reading

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

read more 28/03/2017 04:07:00
Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

read more 15/03/2017 05:03:00
Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

read more 15/03/2017 04:59:00
Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She’s reminding every one of us that she’s as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

read more 15/03/2017 04:56:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | Sports | Football |

Trailblazing female football manager resigns

  • Chan Yuen-ting has resigned as boss of Hong Kong side Eastern Sports Club
  • The manager was the first female to win a top-flight title in the men's game 
  • She has resigned her position as head coach but will stay on the club's staff
  • Eastern Sports Club have now relinquished their title to rivals Kitchee 

By Michael Church, Reuters

Published: 14:32 BST, 27 May 2017 | Updated: 14:32 BST, 27 May 2017

Chan Yuen-ting, the first female coach to lead a men's professional soccer club to a top-flight title, has resigned from her position as head coach of Hong Kong's Eastern Sports Club.

Chan made headlines internationally after guiding the club to the Hong Kong Premier League title last season, but decided to stand down at the end of the just-completed campaign after Eastern relinquished their title to rivals Kitchee.

'Chan Yuen-ting has resigned as head coach, but will remain on the club's coaching staff,' a club spokesman told Reuters.

Chang Yeun-ting made history when she managed in the Asian Champions League
Chang Yeun-ting made history when she managed in the Asian Champions League

Chang Yeun-ting made history when she managed in the Asian Champions League

'She will be studying for the next level of coaching badges with the Asian Football Confederation and will have to be out of Hong Kong a lot between June and December, so she decided she could not continue as head coach.'

Chan won the league title with Eastern last season before taking the club into the Asian Champions League for the first time.

Eastern, however, struggled in the continental competition, picking up just one point in the group stages and suffering two heavy defeats at the hands of Chinese Super League champions Guangzhou Evergrande.

Szeto Man-chung, who previously worked as team manager, will replace Chan as head coach. 

 

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 Football 27/05/2017 08:34:00 Thierry Henry speaks at Welsh FA coaching conference

Thierry Henry speaks at Welsh FA coaching conference

Saturday sees a repeat of the 2002 FA Cup final between Arsenal and ChelseaBut ex-Gunner Thierry Henry's focus was elsewhere on Friday and SaturdayHenry spoke

0 Football 27/05/2017 08:34:00 Chelsea man Antonio Conte to smoke cigar if he wins FA Cup

Chelsea man Antonio Conte to smoke cigar if he wins FA Cup

Antonio Conte will bring out the cigars... only if Chelsea beat Arsenal in the final So far Conte's celebration have only gone as far as 'cheers'

0 Football 27/05/2017 08:41:00 Arsenal's Per Mertesacker: I've never played a back three

Arsenal's Per Mertesacker: I've never played a back three

Arsenal news: All the latest from the Emirates Per Mertesacker, 32, played his first game of 2016-17 in the win over EvertonThe Arsenal captain has been

Most Watched Videos

View all posts

Most Read News

View all posts

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:27:00 Heart Of Giving 4

Heart Of Giving 4

Starring; Yul Edochie    

0 Movies 24/08/2016 08:27:00 Mercy Johnson The Area Girl 2

Mercy Johnson The Area Girl 2

Starring; Mercy Johnson

0 Movies 02/09/2016 06:42:00 Book Of Haragon 2

Book Of Haragon 2

The solution to the deadly spiritual torment upon the land lies in the missing book of haragon. Will the book ever be retrieved? Find out...

0 Movies 26/01/2017 05:13:00 4 Brothers Season 2

4 Brothers Season 2

This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood

0 Movies 26/01/2017 05:00:00 The Checkmate Season 1

The Checkmate Season 1

Starring; Yul Edochie, Eve Essien 

0 Movies 23/02/2017 04:44:00 Blood Betrayal

Blood Betrayal

STORY: " New Nollywood Movies Between her two sons, Ajia who is involved in a cult, loves the youngest more. However, all these cause a