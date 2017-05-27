Antonio Conte to extend Chelsea contract until 2021

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

read more 16/03/2017 03:02:00
26 payment options for DSTV

26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

read more 16/03/2017 03:30:00
How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

read more 16/03/2017 03:46:00
This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

read more 16/03/2017 03:47:00
BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

read more 16/03/2017 04:08:00
Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

read more 16/03/2017 02:25:00


Worth Reading

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

read more 28/03/2017 04:07:00
Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

read more 15/03/2017 05:03:00
Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

read more 15/03/2017 04:59:00
Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She’s reminding every one of us that she’s as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

read more 15/03/2017 04:56:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | Sports | Football |

Antonio Conte to extend Chelsea contract until 2021

By Matt Barlow for the Daily Mail

Published: 22:31 BST, 26 May 2017 | Updated: 13:43 BST, 27 May 2017

Antonio Conte will sign a new £9.5million-a-year Chelsea contract after leading the Premier League champions in Saturday's FA Cup final.

The Italian manager has committed his future to the club until 2021 after rejecting interest from Inter Milan.

He will take a short break after the final before returning for meetings and plans to move to London with his wife and daughter during the summer, while taking more advanced English lessons.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is set to sign a new deal with club until 2021
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is set to sign a new deal with club until 2021

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is set to sign a new deal with club until 2021

He will sign a new £9.5million-a-year Chelsea contract after rejecting interest from Inter Milan
He will sign a new £9.5million-a-year Chelsea contract after rejecting interest from Inter Milan

He will sign a new £9.5million-a-year Chelsea contract after rejecting interest from Inter Milan

Conte guided the Blues to the Premier League title in his first season at the club
Conte guided the Blues to the Premier League title in his first season at the club

Conte guided the Blues to the Premier League title in his first season at the club

Conte said: 'I have two more years' contract with the club. Then, if the club give me the possibility to stay here and to extend my contract, for sure I am available to do this.

'We have the same idea about the future, the way we have to do things to improve the squad and the team.'

A big part of the contract negotiations has been about the players Conte can target to expand his squad and build a team 'to be ready for the Champions League'.

He said: 'This year we had a base of 13-14 good players. Next year with the Champions League we have to increase in numbers and in quality. The base is here, now we must put on the cherries.

'I am happy for this season and I am happy to stay here. I hope to stay for many years.'

The Italian plans to move his family over to England in the summer as settles at Chelsea
The Italian plans to move his family over to England in the summer as settles at Chelsea

The Italian plans to move his family over to England in the summer as settles at Chelsea

Read more:

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 Football 27/05/2017 08:34:00 Thierry Henry speaks at Welsh FA coaching conference

Thierry Henry speaks at Welsh FA coaching conference

Saturday sees a repeat of the 2002 FA Cup final between Arsenal and ChelseaBut ex-Gunner Thierry Henry's focus was elsewhere on Friday and SaturdayHenry spoke

0 Football 27/05/2017 08:34:00 Chelsea man Antonio Conte to smoke cigar if he wins FA Cup

Chelsea man Antonio Conte to smoke cigar if he wins FA Cup

Antonio Conte will bring out the cigars... only if Chelsea beat Arsenal in the final So far Conte's celebration have only gone as far as 'cheers'

0 Football 27/05/2017 08:41:00 Arsenal's Per Mertesacker: I've never played a back three

Arsenal's Per Mertesacker: I've never played a back three

Arsenal news: All the latest from the Emirates Per Mertesacker, 32, played his first game of 2016-17 in the win over EvertonThe Arsenal captain has been

Most Watched Videos

View all posts

Most Read News

View all posts

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:57:00 Unknown Ceo

Unknown Ceo

starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...    

0 Movies 02/09/2016 06:23:00 Rooted Madness

Rooted Madness

This is a Nigerian Nollywood Ghallywood 2015 Movie, Wow what a faithful act, as Wilsom takes home a beautiful mad lady he met on the

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:53:00 Who Do I Love

Who Do I Love

Chantel is confused about who truly loves her between Rick, her rich boyfriend in the United States and David, a lowly house painter. This made

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:42:00 Count On Me

Count On Me

A Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies Starring; John Dumelo, Frank Artus    

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:38:00 Ugly Intimidation 2

Ugly Intimidation 2

She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:27:00 Inside Beauty 1

Inside Beauty 1

Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel