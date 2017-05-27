Thierry Henry speaks at Welsh FA coaching conference

By John Downes For Mailonline

Saturday sees a repeat of the 2002 FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea, with the two London clubs once again lining up for the showpiece event.

One man who starred for the Gunners on that occasion 15 years ago was Thierry Henry, who saw his side win 2-0 at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff thanks to goals from Ray Parlour and Fredrik Ljungberg.

But with the final approaching at Wembley Stadium, heavily-tattooed Henry's focus was elsewhere on Friday and Saturday as the 39-year-old spoke, and met some famous faces, at the Football Association of Wales' National Coaches Conference 2017.

A suited-up Henry joined the likes of Ian Rush, Mikel Arteta and Chris Coleman at the event held at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport on Friday, before switching to a more casual outfit as the Frenchman addressed an audience about coaching techniques in a red Wales training top on Saturday.

Henry recently spoke of his fear that Arsenal's failure to ensure qualification to the Champions League this season could result in their star man Alexis Sanchez moving on in the summer.

'I hope that he's going to stay but he wants to be in the Champions League, he wants to be in a club that is competing at least and it hasn't happened recently [at Arsenal],' Henry told Sky Sports.

'I'm talking about in the Champions League and Premier League because he won the FA Cup already with Arsenal.

'Who knows what's going to happen with him? Is he going to listen to other teams that are going to come and get him?'