Alleged Arsenal fan slumps, dies while jogging in Lagos

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral.

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
10 most iconic cars of all time

10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast.

read more 02/02/2017 03:45:00
Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

- A baby was born in Dagestan started showing Quranic verses on his body - People claimed it was a miracle - Thousands of people went to

read more 02/02/2017 04:21:00
Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia.

read more 02/02/2017 05:11:00
The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

- The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned comments made by the renowned Roman Catholic priest Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka - The group said the

read more 02/02/2017 05:13:00


"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

A middle-aged man identified as Nura was found hung on a tree plant in Tsamiya village of Gezawa local government area of Kano state, according

read more 02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

She literally murdered English! The problem with this type of English is that it leaves the reader more confused than before.

read more 02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Getting the opposite s ex with the right choice of words is a mysterious form of art that requires strategic planning and execution.

read more 02/02/2017 08:02:00

Alleged Arsenal fan slumps, dies while jogging in Lagos

Alleged Arsenal fan slumps, dies while jogging in Lagos Arsenal logo

LAGOS—An unidentified man, alleged to be an Arsenal FC fan and who, reportedly slumped, yesterday morning, while jogging at Ilupeju By-pass area was confirmed dead at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, where he was rushed to by the response unit of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA.

It was gathered from police officers at the scene of the incident that the man, believed to be in his 20s, was wearing Arsenal FC branded jersey, with no other form of identification on him.

Arsenal logo

Vanguard gathered that LASEMA’s Emergency Response Team, alongside paramedics, immediately attended to the victim, moved him in its ambulance to LASUTH, where he was confirmed dead.

His body has since been moved by the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit, SEHMU to the Mainland Hospital mortuary.

The General Manager of LASEMA, Mr. Adesina Tiamiyu, advised that any person with relevant information on a missing person said to be on early morning jogging exercise around Mushin/Ilupeju/Fatai Atere/Coker Road/Palm Avenue junction axis, should contact the Police Public Relations Officer or Olosan Police Station.

He, however, advised that individuals should carry out routine medical check-up to ascertain their fitness before embarking on early morning jogging or any other exercise to avoid such unfortunate incident.

