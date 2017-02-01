LAGOS—An unidentified man, alleged to be an Arsenal FC fan and who, reportedly slumped, yesterday morning, while jogging at Ilupeju By-pass area was confirmed dead at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, where he was rushed to by the response unit of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA.
It was gathered from police officers at the scene of the incident that the man, believed to be in his 20s, was wearing Arsenal FC branded jersey, with no other form of identification on him.
Arsenal logo
Vanguard gathered that LASEMA’s Emergency Response Team, alongside paramedics, immediately attended to the victim, moved him in its ambulance to LASUTH, where he was confirmed dead.
His body has since been moved by the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit, SEHMU to the Mainland Hospital mortuary.
The General Manager of LASEMA, Mr. Adesina Tiamiyu, advised that any person with relevant information on a missing person said to be on early morning jogging exercise around Mushin/Ilupeju/Fatai Atere/Coker Road/Palm Avenue junction axis, should contact the Police Public Relations Officer or Olosan Police Station.
He, however, advised that individuals should carry out routine medical check-up to ascertain their fitness before embarking on early morning jogging or any other exercise to avoid such unfortunate incident.
Related Articles
Alleged Arsenal fan slumps, dies while jogging in Lagos
LAGOS—An unidentified man, alleged to be an Arsenal FC fan and who, reportedly slumped, yesterday morning, while jogging at Ilupeju By-pass area was confirmed dead
Cringeworthy moment as basketball player's eye POPS OUT during game (photos/video)
- Shocking footage of how a basketball player’s eye popped out during a match is going viral across the internet - New Zealand basketball player Akil
Former Napoli Player Shot Dead In Broad Daylight Ambush. Graphic Photos
A former Napoli youth player has been shot dead in a daylight ambush. Renato Di Giovanni, who once featured on the bench for Napoli against
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Governor under probe after girlfriend allegedly disappears with $10 million state fund
- A Nigeria governor is reportedly being investigated by the EFCC after his mistress disappeared with $10 million bailout fund he diverted to personal use -
Do not get frustrated about medical profession, Nigerian doctor writes open letter to young doctors
Editor's note: Bamise Adewusi, the NAIJ.com partner blogger, explains why Nigerian young doctors should not get frustrated about the country’s current situation. He also advises
This is the only way we can stop fight for Biafra – IPOB tells Buhari
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to kill the over 70 million Igbos in Nigeria as this is the only
Ex-chief of defence built N100m churches and a mosque from stolen money - Witness
- A prosecution witness against Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh has alleged that former chief of defence staff spent N100 million on a mosque and
IPOB revealed how it gets funds to sponsor its activities– IPOB (video)
- The Indigenous People of Biafra has revealed how it sponsors its activities within Nigeria and abroad - The group said it does not receiving funding
Fayose standing on a firefighter truck dishing out orders on how to stop the inferno (Video)
A video has emerged online of residents of Ekiti state praising Governor Ayo Fayose for helping them to stop a raging inferno in the state
Most Read NewsView all posts
How southern Kaduna chiefs are allegedly forced to convert to Muslims
- The attacks in Southern Kaduna by Fulani herdsmen is still a major topic in the polity - The attacks have bring to the fore, the
Seun Egbegbe In Fresh Trouble, Arrested While Trying To Dupe Man of N10m [VIDEO]
Toyin Aimakhu's ex-boyfriend, Seun Egbegbe is in the news for the wrong reasons again.According to reports and a video shared online, Egbegbe was caught trying
Thugs Block Gov Mimiko From Presenting 2017 Budget at Ondo Assembly
Dr. Olusegun Mimiko on Wednesday was forced to postpone a scheduled presentation of the 2017 appropriation bill at the Ondo state house of Assembly.According to
Luxury items to attract more VAT
Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved the Revised National Tax Policy. The policy will see the Value Added Tax on luxury items like
CAF Champions League: Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium will be fixed in next 7 days, says Commissioner
Enugu – The Enugu State Commissioner for Sports, Charles Ndukwe, has assured football fans that the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium will be fixed to Confederation of
Gov Ugwuanyi injects N4.2b into LGAs
By Dennis Agbo It was not for nothing that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state was last Thursday conferred with a media award of excellence in
Most Watched Movies
Beach Fun
A company, whose staff were having all kinds of issues, and was showing signs of fatigue and stress, needed time out to refresh and to refocus.
Heart Of Darkness
Starring; Charles Nwachukwu, Chris Omenyi, Chigozie Okoye
The Hostage
Starring; James Gardiner, Ramzy Noah
Go Slow
After receiving a letter from their brother Obinna, Shanka and Loco accompanied by Zoro have now sort to an alternative means of getting money, while
Pounds And Dollars
Coming back to her homeland from the United States wasn't as much a dream as going there initially was for Bianca, because after years of
The Unveiling Secret in my marriage 2
Starring; Juliet Ibrahim
Post Your Comment below: >>