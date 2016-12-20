Barely 24 hours he was kidnapped by Fulani herdsmen, Orhifi Orovwagbarha Agbarha-Ide Ememoh II, the Ovie of Agbarha-Warri Kingdom in the Warri South local government area of Delta state, has been rescued by operatives of state’s police command.
According to a report on The Punch, the monarch was rescued by a team of local vigilante groups and the Delta state police command at about 3.12am on Thursday morning, December 22.
This was confirmed by a palace chief and Zannah Ibrahim, Delta state police commissioner.
Police rescue Delta monarch kidnapped by Fulani herdsmen
According to Ibrahim, the monarch would be conveyed to Asaba, where he was headed before the incident, but was relaxing in an undisclosed hotel as of the time of the phone conversation.
The commissioner said the monarch was rescued after he led a team of hundred police operatives and 30 local vigilante groups to comb the Ossissa forest along the area where he was waylaid by suspected herdsmen who had earlier robbed vehicles plying the busy road.
Ibrahim said: “The Ovie has been rescued by a police crack team personally led by me. The monarch’s abductors were fleeing with him to a different location after our men combed the entire bush in search for him.
“The monarch was abducted by herdsmen. They are very conversant with the bush even more than the indigenes. Our men sighted the movement of the hoodlums through a torch light and we shot into the air which they responded. They engaged us (police) in exchange of gun fire and left the monarch behind.
“There was laxity on the part of the driver who sighted the kidnappers robbing other vehicles but refused to reverse the car for safety. We have learnt our lessons from the kidnap of the monarch. The lesson is that we all need to be alert and vigilant.”
He added that no arrest was made during the rescue operation but police operatives have been deployed in the area to smoke out the suspects.
Orhifi Orovwagbarha Agbarha-Ide Ememoh II was abducted on Wednesday, December 21, along the Ughelli/Asaba Expressway near Ossissa community in Ndokwa-East local government area of the state while traveling for a Security Summit in Asaba, the state capital.
Think it is important? Share with your friends!
Related Articles
Panic as one dies while celebrating Ibori's freedom from prison
- An okada cyclist on Wednesday, December 21, died in Oghara while celebrating Ibori's release from prison - He was overran by a jeep on high
Police rescue Delta monarch kidnapped by Fulani herdsmen
Barely 24 hours he was kidnapped by Fulani herdsmen, Orhifi Orovwagbarha Agbarha-Ide Ememoh II, the Ovie of Agbarha-Warri Kingdom in the Warri South local government
Delta Governor Ifeanyi Okowa REVEALS why he will continue to respect Ibori
- The Delta state governor Ifeanyi Okowa has said that James Ibori built a strong political family in the state - Okowa said the former governor
Most Watched VideosView all posts
This lioness is really hurt. What will happen next?
The lions are mammals which are supposed to be one of the lagrest cats all over the world. The only one type of cats is
Zahra Buhari Gets Customized Marriage Boxes From Indimi Family [PHOTOS, VIDEO]
Zahra Buhari has received customized LV boxes from the Indimi family. According to insiders, the boxes are called Laife, and in Northern tradition, the groom's
FULL AUDIO: Governor Wike Caught On Tape Arranging With INEC Officials To Rig Rivers Election, Threatens To Kill INEC Officer
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has been caught on tape as he held a telephone with officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),
Low turn-out mars Abuja carnival as recession keep Nigerians indoors (photos)
- The 2016 Abuja Carnival was a huge flop - Nigerians in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) stayed away from the event - The economic recession in
Nigerian oil workers raise alarm, beg FG to intervene
Some Nigerians working with an American oil and gas service firm, Weatherford International have raised the alarm over gross abuse of local laws and sharp
Lol! Watch this Nigerian man teach Oyibo people how to dance shoki like Lil Kesh
It’s official, everyone loves Nigerian music! This year has seen an unprecedented rise in the interest of foreigners in Nigerian music. Lil Kesh is widely regarded
Most Read NewsView all posts
NCAA Intervenes In Arik Air Strike As Airline Resumes Operations
The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has intervened in the picketing of Arik Air by industry unions over the non-payment of salaries and illegal deductions
Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG
By Samuel Oyadongha Yenagoa—Aggrieved youths and women from communities in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have protested against the planned withdrawal of the Federal
Mixed reactions trail 2016 November/December WASSCE result
Abuja – Stakeholders in the education sector received the news of the release of the 2016 November/December West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) with
Samson Siasia: Coach says he does not have a job because of 2017 AFCON miss
Former Super Eagles coach Samson Siasia believes he remains unemployed because he did not qualify for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Siasia was interim
Xmas party: Cultivate good character, Ambode’s wife tells children
…All Round Development Of Children, My Priority, Says Gov Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode on Tuesday urged children to develop good
PHOTOS: President Buhari Receives Ghana’s President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo
NigerianBulletin.com is one of Nigeria's leading on-line destinations for the latest Nigerian trending news and updates, helpful articles and a community sharing the best, latest
Click Here to Comment on this Article