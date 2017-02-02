"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger state. She has reportedly wrecked a lot of lives useless and destroyed people's destinies through sex. The lady who is from Ondo state revealed that her problem started when her mother took her to a local river in Niger state at the age of 8, to wash clothes and plates.

According to her, after washing them, her mom told her to take her bath in the river. In the process of bathing, something from the river reportedly entered her body making her weak and heavy. That is when it all started.

The lady who is also a good dancer revealed how her seductive moves at night-clubs were bent on one devilish intent - to lure the next naive, lustful victim into bed. Once sexual contact had been made, it was mission accomplished. Although physically they had met Flora, spiritually they had slept with a satanic snake from the pit of hell! The result? Destinies entangled in darkness...

Here is a shocking confession of a lady who received deliverance from an evil spirit at The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations in Lagos, Nigeria through the prayer of T.B. Joshua.