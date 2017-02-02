Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Home | Videos |

Richest Igbo man Nigeria in 2017

Richest Igbo man Nigeria in 2017 Aliko Dangote

The Forbes richest Igbo man in Nigeria is successful Aliko Dangote.

Richest Igbo man Nigeria in 2017

Dangote net worth

A businessman's net worth of 02.02.17 is $12.5 Billion. His profitable sources of wealth are flour, cement, sugar, Self Made. He is known as CEO in Dangote Group. The richest Igbo man in Nigeria is 59.

He has received Bachelor of Arts and also Science degree at famous Al-Azhar University.

He lives in Lagos, Nigeria and he is a Nigerian citizen. Aliko Dangote has a wife and 3 children.

Richest man in Nigeria

Richest Igbo man Nigeria in 2017

Richest man in Africa

He has got a lot of achievements: he is the richest Africa's Billionaires in 2017; he was the richest Igbo man, Nigeria, in 2015; he got 68th place in the Powerful People according to Forbes in 2016; he got 51st place in the world Billionaires’ list in 2016 and he is the richest man in Igboland, Nigeria in 2017.

Richest Igbo man

Richest Igbo man Nigeria in 2017

Dangote Cement

Well-known Aliko Dangote is the wealthiest man in Africa. He is a chairman and founder of the same Dangote Cement. This company is the continent's biggest cement producer. In 2015 his company Dangote Cement decided to launch new plants in a few countries, such as Zambia, Tanzania, Cameroon, and Ethiopia. Dangote Cement can produce more than 30 million metric tons every year. They plan to double its capacity by 2018.

World economic forum

Richest Igbo man Nigeria in 2017

Aliko Dangote has got about 90% of Dangote Cement due to his holding company. Other companies which are gathered into the Dangote Group work in different 15 African countries. These companies include publicly-traded flour, sugar, salt and also manufacturing companies. Unfortunately, his net worth fell down during 2016, because Nigeria's currency became weak and the economy struggled.

Think it is important? Share with your friends!

 

 

Click Here to Comment on this Article
What's next
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

1 hour ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

2 hours 1 minute ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

2 hours 56 minutes ago
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

3 hours 2 minutes ago
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

3 hours 6 minutes ago
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

3 hours 8 minutes ago
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

3 hours 11 minutes ago
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

4 hours 36 minutes ago
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

4 hours 40 minutes ago
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

4 hours 46 minutes ago
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

4 hours 50 minutes ago
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

5 hours 10 minutes ago
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

22 hours 10 minutes ago
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

22 hours 14 minutes ago
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

02/02/2017 07:45:00
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

02/02/2017 07:40:00
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

02/02/2017 07:36:00
Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

02/02/2017 07:33:00
Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

02/02/2017 07:29:00
Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

02/02/2017 07:25:00

Tags

Aliko Dangote Top News

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 Videos 03/02/2017 08:51:00 Richest Igbo man Nigeria in 2017

Richest Igbo man Nigeria in 2017

The Forbes richest Igbo man in Nigeria is successful Aliko Dangote. Richest Igbo man Nigeria in 2017 Dangote net worth A businessman's net worth of 02.02.17 is $12.5

0 Videos 03/02/2017 06:24:00 "If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

0 Videos 03/02/2017 01:14:00 A 25-year-old-governor’s-aide gave hope to three prisoners (Photos)

A 25-year-old-governor’s-aide gave hope to three prisoners (Photos)

The joy of three prisoners on Thursday, February 02, 2017 grew and their hope rose when Ovie Success Ossai, an aide of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 05/01/2017 11:03:00 FG commenced payment of cash stipends for all former Niger Delta militants

FG commenced payment of cash stipends for all former Niger Delta militants

- The federal government has resumed payment of the delayed stipends owed ex-militants in Niger Delta - The militants will be paid N65,000 monthly as August

0 Videos 09/01/2017 04:02:00 No more power outages at airports as FG provides alternative electricity

No more power outages at airports as FG provides alternative electricity

- The challenge of power failure at airports across the country would be addressed with the 2017 budget - This is the submission of the minister

0 Videos 06/01/2017 04:39:00 Aisha Buhari said she is not involved in the alleged scandal

Aisha Buhari said she is not involved in the alleged scandal

President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha, has called on Sahara Reporters to provide details of her alleged abuse of privileges at the Nigerian High Commission in

0 Videos 30/01/2017 08:14:00 Don’t just raise only girls, also raise boys to become good husbands - Nigerian writes an open letter to mothers

Don’t just raise only girls, also raise boys to become good husbands - Nigerian writes an open letter to mothers

Editor’s note: With the high rate of divorce and marital discords in Africa, especially among Nigerians, several reasons have been adduced as to why some

0 Videos 12/01/2017 05:24:00 NAF carry out 43 missions, spend impressive N28.5m on jet fuel per week in BH operations

NAF carry out 43 missions, spend impressive N28.5m on jet fuel per week in BH operations

- The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) says it has spent about N28.5 million to deploy its fighter jets to various Boko Haram locations in the

0 Videos 25/01/2017 02:38:00 Senators give 3 conditions for Magu’s confirmation

Senators give 3 conditions for Magu’s confirmation

- Senators have set fresh conditions that must be met before Ibrahim Magu is confirmed as EFCC chairman - The conditions were set by some senators,

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 02/02/2017 09:32:00 Aubameyang told to stop Dortmund exit talk

Aubameyang told to stop Dortmund exit talk

Borussia Dortmund have ordered star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to button it after repeatedly saying that he may leave at the end of the season. “We spoke

0 News 28/01/2017 07:10:00 Australian Open: Serena Williams Beats Sister Venus To Claim Record 23rd Grand Slam Title

Australian Open: Serena Williams Beats Sister Venus To Claim Record 23rd Grand Slam Title

Serena Williams secured an Open-era record 23rd grand slam title by beating her older sister Venus to become Australian Open champion.After a nervous start, Serena

0 News 01/02/2017 13:33:00 For being pressurised to become a doctor, frustrated Nigerian undergraduate vows to drop out of school (read her story)

For being pressurised to become a doctor, frustrated Nigerian undergraduate vows to drop out of school (read her story)

We all have problems in life. At times we cannot solve them on our own. That is why we publish the letters of our readers

0 News 02/02/2017 20:00:00 CROSS FIRE: Obiano, Okorocha in the market place

CROSS FIRE: Obiano, Okorocha in the market place

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor PERHAPS it was an indiscreet political chatter by Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State at a stakeholders’ summit he hosted to

0 News 31/01/2017 08:21:00 Gay, bisexual men to start giving blood in Switzerland

Gay, bisexual men to start giving blood in Switzerland

Switzerland on Tuesday said it would lift its 40-year ban on gay and bisexual men giving blood but will still prohibit donations from those who

0 News 03/02/2017 04:11:00 Trump vows to end prohibition on church political activity

Trump vows to end prohibition on church political activity

Washington – President Donald Trump, strongly backed by Evangelical Christian voters, has promised to “totally destroy’’ a 1954 U.S. law barring churches. Trump promised to equally

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 26/04/2016 11:14:00 Game Of Romance 2

Game Of Romance 2

Jim swore to marry a rich lady no matter what,in the quest of realizing his dreams he hurts several women,later he met Charlene who possessed

0 Movies 21/07/2016 12:38:00 My Secret Boyfriends

My Secret Boyfriends

Starring; Van Vicker, Chika Ike, Yul Edochie

0 Movies 03/06/2016 13:11:00 Marriage Counsellor

Marriage Counsellor

An interesting Nigerian Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies / African Movies. Left with her parents wealth, she marries Chuks who happens to be a spam,

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:42:00 Book Of Haragon 2

Book Of Haragon 2

The solution to the deadly spiritual torment upon the land lies in the missing book of haragon. Will the book ever be retrieved? Find out...

0 Movies 06/07/2016 12:39:00 Jealous War

Jealous War

A woman gives birth to a set of twins and died but the babies were seperated at birth.years later one of them becomes a robber

0 Movies 13/06/2016 11:18:00 Dangerous Models

Dangerous Models

Nollywood Wonder offers you this nollywood movies 2016 latest full movies about Natasha and her flat mate are all ladies from a village who come