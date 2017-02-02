The Forbes richest Igbo man in Nigeria is successful Aliko Dangote.
Richest Igbo man Nigeria in 2017
Dangote net worth
A businessman's net worth of 02.02.17 is $12.5 Billion. His profitable sources of wealth are flour, cement, sugar, Self Made. He is known as CEO in Dangote Group. The richest Igbo man in Nigeria is 59.
He has received Bachelor of Arts and also Science degree at famous Al-Azhar University.
He lives in Lagos, Nigeria and he is a Nigerian citizen. Aliko Dangote has a wife and 3 children.
Richest Igbo man Nigeria in 2017
Richest man in Africa
He has got a lot of achievements: he is the richest Africa's Billionaires in 2017; he was the richest Igbo man, Nigeria, in 2015; he got 68th place in the Powerful People according to Forbes in 2016; he got 51st place in the world Billionaires’ list in 2016 and he is the richest man in Igboland, Nigeria in 2017.
Richest Igbo man Nigeria in 2017
Dangote Cement
Well-known Aliko Dangote is the wealthiest man in Africa. He is a chairman and founder of the same Dangote Cement. This company is the continent's biggest cement producer. In 2015 his company Dangote Cement decided to launch new plants in a few countries, such as Zambia, Tanzania, Cameroon, and Ethiopia. Dangote Cement can produce more than 30 million metric tons every year. They plan to double its capacity by 2018.
Richest Igbo man Nigeria in 2017
Aliko Dangote has got about 90% of Dangote Cement due to his holding company. Other companies which are gathered into the Dangote Group work in different 15 African countries. These companies include publicly-traded flour, sugar, salt and also manufacturing companies. Unfortunately, his net worth fell down during 2016, because Nigeria's currency became weak and the economy struggled.
Think it is important? Share with your friends!
Related Articles
Richest Igbo man Nigeria in 2017
The Forbes richest Igbo man in Nigeria is successful Aliko Dangote. Richest Igbo man Nigeria in 2017 Dangote net worth A businessman's net worth of 02.02.17 is $12.5
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos
A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger
A 25-year-old-governor’s-aide gave hope to three prisoners (Photos)
The joy of three prisoners on Thursday, February 02, 2017 grew and their hope rose when Ovie Success Ossai, an aide of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa
Most Watched VideosView all posts
FG commenced payment of cash stipends for all former Niger Delta militants
- The federal government has resumed payment of the delayed stipends owed ex-militants in Niger Delta - The militants will be paid N65,000 monthly as August
No more power outages at airports as FG provides alternative electricity
- The challenge of power failure at airports across the country would be addressed with the 2017 budget - This is the submission of the minister
Aisha Buhari said she is not involved in the alleged scandal
President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha, has called on Sahara Reporters to provide details of her alleged abuse of privileges at the Nigerian High Commission in
Don’t just raise only girls, also raise boys to become good husbands - Nigerian writes an open letter to mothers
Editor’s note: With the high rate of divorce and marital discords in Africa, especially among Nigerians, several reasons have been adduced as to why some
NAF carry out 43 missions, spend impressive N28.5m on jet fuel per week in BH operations
- The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) says it has spent about N28.5 million to deploy its fighter jets to various Boko Haram locations in the
Senators give 3 conditions for Magu’s confirmation
- Senators have set fresh conditions that must be met before Ibrahim Magu is confirmed as EFCC chairman - The conditions were set by some senators,
Most Read NewsView all posts
Aubameyang told to stop Dortmund exit talk
Borussia Dortmund have ordered star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to button it after repeatedly saying that he may leave at the end of the season. “We spoke
Australian Open: Serena Williams Beats Sister Venus To Claim Record 23rd Grand Slam Title
Serena Williams secured an Open-era record 23rd grand slam title by beating her older sister Venus to become Australian Open champion.After a nervous start, Serena
For being pressurised to become a doctor, frustrated Nigerian undergraduate vows to drop out of school (read her story)
We all have problems in life. At times we cannot solve them on our own. That is why we publish the letters of our readers
CROSS FIRE: Obiano, Okorocha in the market place
By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor PERHAPS it was an indiscreet political chatter by Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State at a stakeholders’ summit he hosted to
Gay, bisexual men to start giving blood in Switzerland
Switzerland on Tuesday said it would lift its 40-year ban on gay and bisexual men giving blood but will still prohibit donations from those who
Trump vows to end prohibition on church political activity
Washington – President Donald Trump, strongly backed by Evangelical Christian voters, has promised to “totally destroy’’ a 1954 U.S. law barring churches. Trump promised to equally
Most Watched Movies
Game Of Romance 2
Jim swore to marry a rich lady no matter what,in the quest of realizing his dreams he hurts several women,later he met Charlene who possessed
My Secret Boyfriends
Starring; Van Vicker, Chika Ike, Yul Edochie
Marriage Counsellor
An interesting Nigerian Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies / African Movies. Left with her parents wealth, she marries Chuks who happens to be a spam,
Book Of Haragon 2
The solution to the deadly spiritual torment upon the land lies in the missing book of haragon. Will the book ever be retrieved? Find out...
Jealous War
A woman gives birth to a set of twins and died but the babies were seperated at birth.years later one of them becomes a robber
Dangerous Models
Nollywood Wonder offers you this nollywood movies 2016 latest full movies about Natasha and her flat mate are all ladies from a village who come
Click Here to Comment on this Article