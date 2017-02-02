If Buhari and the police have any respect for Nigerian constitution, they won't stop 2baba's protest - Ezekwesili

Former Minister of Education and Bring Back our Girls' advocate, Oby Ezekwesili, has thrown her support behind 2baba Idibia's planned protest slated for Feburary 6
Oby Ezekwesili, on Friday, February 3, released series of tweets protesting against the Nigerian police intent to disrupt the massive nationwide protest organised by veteran musician, Innocent Idibia (2baba).
Lagos state commissioner for police, Fatai Owoseni; has vowed to stop the protest slated for February 6, but Ezekwesili has warned the police and the federal government against such steps to avoid violence erupting from the march.
Ezekwesili said neither the federal government nor the police have the right to stop Nigerians from protesting against policies they are not comfortable with.
Ezekwesili called out to Nigerians to pray for a positive feedback from the protest and to hope no violence erupt from the march.
Meanwhile, Femi Adesina, the special adviser to President Buhari on media and publicity has said the presidency won't stop the Nigerian police from disrupting the planned protest.
Adesina said Nigerians have right to protest but the police also have the right to deny them the permit so as to avoid crises.
He said: “In a democracy, protests are legitimate, also the security agencies have the right to ensure that they does not degenerate.”
