Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017
Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation
If Buhari and the police have any respect for Nigerian constitution, they won't stop 2baba's protest - Ezekwesili
Former Minister of Education and Bring Back our Girls' advocate, Oby Ezekwesili, has thrown her support behind 2baba Idibia's planned protest slated for Feburary 6 Oby
Ben Bruce Turns 'Wailing' Prophet, Predicts Plane Crash, Other Disasters In 2017 [VIDEO]
Senator Ben Murray-Bruce at the Plenary sitting on Thursday ripped into the calamitous state of the aviation industry in Nigeria. The common sense senator moved
Fleeing Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested With 100 Motorcycles [PHOTO]
Nigerian military troops have arrested four Boko Haram terrorists who were on the run away from authorities. "Following the dislodgement and subsequent occupation of Boko Haram
Senate questions troops deployment to Gambia
- The Nigerian Senators have agreed that approval must be sought from the Senate before Nigeria sends troops to any nation - The point of order
Southern Kaduna Killings: Christians marked 'National Mourning Day'
- Millions of Christians in Kaduna observed a mourning day over the ongoing killings in southern Kaduna - On Sunday 8, the Christians, all dressed in
Acting President Osinbajo makes another crucial decision in Buhari's absence
Following the need to provide affordable prices of food across the nation, President Muhammadu Buhari's administration has constituted a Presidential Task Force. The acting president Yemi
FIRE FOR FIRE! Adeboye blasts FG, tells church members to prepare for 2019
- The new general overseer (worldwide) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Enoch Adeboye has called on members of his church to become active
Pandemonium as Boko Haram bomber strikes mosque kills scores of Muslims
A suspected Boko Haram bomber has reportedly attacked a group of Muslims having their early morning prayers at a mosque opposite the University of Maiduguri. A
IPOB accuses ECOWAS court of lacking courage to deliver judgment on Nnamdi Kalu’s case
By Vincent Ujumadu, AwkaTHE Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice (ECCJ) of lacking the courage to deliver justice
Fujah: 'This life' [Video]
Fujah 'This life' [Video] Singer shares a video where he talks about taking a chance on life and the opportunities it brings. Published: 4 minutes ago Abiola Solanke ');
Odion Ighalo: Striker will earn close to £200,000 per week at Chinese club, Changchun Yatai
Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo has completed his move to China from Premier League side Watford and will earn £200,000 per week. Ighalo underwent a medical at
Nigerian mother of quadruplets owes London hospital N192.5m
By Sola Ogundipe, with agency report A Nigerian woman, who went into labour mid-flight from Chicago to London and was taken to the Queen Charlotte’s and Chelsea
END TIME! Fallen tree mysteriously rises up as people troop to area (see photos, video)
Wonders they say shall never end. A tree that was cut down two years ago and had dried up reportedly “resurrected” at the Ndokwa West
