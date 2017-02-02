Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation
Related Articles
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017
Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.
If Buhari and the police have any respect for Nigerian constitution, they won't stop 2baba's protest - Ezekwesili
Former Minister of Education and Bring Back our Girls' advocate, Oby Ezekwesili, has thrown her support behind 2baba Idibia's planned protest slated for Feburary 6 Oby
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Only Nigerians doctor abandon patients and go on strike – Minister of Health
- Minister of State for Health has called on Nigerian doctors to desist from going on strike as a form of protest - He said it
Osinbajo reacts to Buhari’s alleged plan to islamise Nigeria
- Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says it is impossible for Nigeria to be Islamised - He says it is impossible to Islamise the country given the
Ex- militants release 2017 prophecy, say prophets of doom will die before December
- Ex-agitators have thrown their weight behind President Muhammadu Buhari against prophets of doom - The say Buhari will not die rather the prophets will die
USA declares Osama Bin Ladin's son a terrorist
- United States has declared Osama Bin Laden’s son as a ‘global terrorist’ - Bin Laden’s son, Hamza bin Laden was added to the US counter-terrorism
Don’t just raise only girls, also raise boys to become good husbands - Nigerian writes an open letter to mothers
Editor’s note: With the high rate of divorce and marital discords in Africa, especially among Nigerians, several reasons have been adduced as to why some
Nnamdi Kanu ready to drag Buhari, FG to ICC - Lawyer
- The lawyer representing the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra has threatened to drag the Nigerian government to the International Criminal Court - Ifeanyi
Most Read NewsView all posts
6 points raised by critics about Trump's executive order to ban Muslims
President Trump's decision to ban citizens of some countries from entering the United States of America has caused a stir in the country while a
Niger Delta Governor Loses $10m Bailout Funds To Girlfriend
A governor from the oil rich region is under probe after the sum of $10 million he diverted from the bailout funds allocated to his
Buhari’s health: APC condemns attacks on President
Katsina – The North-West zone of All Progressive Congress (APC) has condemned the issues being raised over President Muhammadu Buhari’s health and vacation, saying it
Iran turns other cheek to Trump, says country open to all Americans
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said tat all those with valid Iranian Visas, including Americans are welcome to come to Iran. The foreign Minister took
We Won't Allow 2Face’s Protest To Hold In Lagos - Police
The Lagos State Police Commissioner Fatai Owoseni on Wednesday said he will not allow the planned protest against the Federal Government slated for February 5
An actress must be ready to undress anywhere — Biodun Okeowo aka Omo Butty
Tofarati Ige Background I hail from Remo, Ogun State, but I grew up in Fadeyi, Lagos. I am from a polygamous home, and I am the last
Most Watched Movies
Regina On A Revenge Mission 2
Pikin ( Regina Daniels ) was born in ghetto and in a family of criminals then her father and brother was killed and her life
Ghost In Love
Latest 2016 Nigerian Nollywood Full Movies She made a promise to the dead not to marry another except him.....but she failed to keep her promise
Victim Of Life
A young lady, who is a victim of circumstance, lost her parents to armed robbery. She's been helped by a woman she thinks is her
Mr Ibu in Child Dedication
A young woman(chika ike)suffered alot with her kids due to the curse that was placed on her by her supposed husband(clem ohameze)one of her daughter
Wind Of Sin
Starring; Jackie Appiah
Girls At War Season 2
This highly comical movie encapsulates a very gripping family drama laced with a beautiful suspense.In this movie,an enormous family complication has interestingly found its way
Click Here to Comment on this Article