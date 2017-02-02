6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Kudirat Abiola's murder: Al-Mustapha threatens to reveal secret letter

Kudirat Abiola’s murder: Al-Mustapha threatens to reveal secret letter

- The former CSO to late Gen Sani Abacha, Major Al-Mustapha, alleges that charges have been sponsored against him in a bid to nail him -

read more 03/02/2017 04:12:00
Using another man's certificate, this fake lawyer practised for 10 years and won Supreme Court cases (photo)

Using another man’s certificate, this fake lawyer practised for 10 years and won Supreme Court cases (photo)

- Peter Itokpa Adogun practised as a lawyer in Ilorin, Kwara state for 10 years before he was arrested by the police - He allegedly deceived

read more 03/02/2017 04:42:00
Why only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Why only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
Like Trump's America, Kuwait bans issuance of visas to 5 Islamic countries

Like Trump's America, Kuwait bans issuance of visas to 5 Islamic countries

Following the ban placed by President Trump on the nationals of countries with Muslims that he sees as potential threat to the lives and safety

read more 03/02/2017 04:55:00
Despite recession: See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite recession: See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
Seun Egbegbe handcuffed as police release official statement (photos)

Seun Egbegbe handcuffed as police release official statement (photos)

On Thursday, February 2, Nollywood filmmaker, Seun Egbegbe was arrested for trying to swindle an unsuspecting bureau de change operator off N10 million.Seun as reported

read more 03/02/2017 05:34:00


TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

A stunning presenter on a telly football show shocks the audience by lifting her dress and pulling down her pants to reveal a racy tattoo.

read more 03/02/2017 08:38:00
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari's Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

It’s been over a month after the famous wedding of Zahra Buhari and Ahmed Indimi and sources close to the president are saying the lavish

read more 03/02/2017 08:32:00
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

Due to stress, wrong food and other factors; some men don't 'take care' of their woman very well in the bedroom. You are not alone,

read more 03/02/2017 08:28:00
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Joint pain causes great discomfort, aches, and inflammation, and might vary from mild to severe, acute or chronic. The main causes of joint pain are injuries,

read more 03/02/2017 08:26:00

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos) File photo

It’s been over a month after the famous wedding of Zahra Buhari and Ahmed Indimi and sources close to the president are saying the lavish wedding was modest for a sitting president

Zahra and Ahmed Indimi came together as man and wife on December 16 2016. The wedding proper and several events leading to the wedding showed that time, effort and a lot of money was put to make the special day stand out.

From the dignitaries who were in attendance, to the multiple outfits worn at every turn of the event by the bride and groom and several other luxuriousness displayed for the occasion showed that money was speaking.

Contrary to what the pictures say, the presidency has claimed that the wedding was modest and the pictures are deceptive.

Whether it’s a case of an extremely talented photographer or an impressive level of photo shop skills, here are reasons why we think the wedding was opulent and not just but extremely extravagant.

1. Versace chairs- We are trying hard to think of what goes with Versace and no, “modest” is not a word you can mix with the luxurious brand. Yet it was how the bride and groom dined and wined with family on the special day.

Zahra and Ahmed Indimi

2. State of the art wedding cake- Cakes are delicious and often pricey too! Especially when it looks like that!

Zahra and Ahmed Indimi

3. Multiple wedding dresses- Show me a modest bride that wears up to five white wedding dresses and I will show you one who isn’t modest at all. 

Zahra and Ahmed Indimi

4. Multiple traditional outfits- From pre-wedding shoots, to Kushi ceremony, it was fancy traditional wear galore and no they were not cheap outfits.

Zahra and Ahmed Indimi

5. A different party for each event- Talk about celebrating wedding in style. For this couple, there was a different party for each ceremony that moved from Abuja to Maiduguri. Needless to say, it must have been like the feeding of the five thousand and boy do we know how costly that can be.

Zahra and Ahmed Indimi

